Colder weather returning to Toronto
Toronto is shifting back toward more winter-like conditions after an extended bout of mild weather over the past week.
“We’ve begun a very gradual slide towards more seasonable conditions,” CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter said Monday.
“After a calm and comfortable start to the work week, we’ll get some wet flurries on Tuesday and some accumulating snow on Thursday before finally getting some below normal temps for the start of next weekend.”
On Friday, Toronto broke an 86-year-old weather record, with the temperature climbing above 13 C.
The city has seen an unseasonably warm winter so far but more normal temperatures are retuning this week.
Toronto will see a high of 3 C today, dropping slightly to 2 C on Tuesday, and 0 C on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.
On Saturday, the daytime high is expected to dip below zero, reaching only -3 C at the warmest point in the day.
-
Saskatoon teens vying for a prestigious national scholarshipThree Saskatoon high school students are in the running for a national award for giving back to their communities and leading by example.
-
Navigation hub for Edmonton's homeless has helped 300 people in first month: provinceA month after the Alberta government announced a new navigation centre to help encampment residents, the centre is being called a success.
-
Leafs defenceman Rielly suspended five games for cross-checking GreigThe NHL has suspended Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly five games for his cross-check to the head of Ottawa Senators forward Ridly Greig.
-
'Excited for new motivation': Jermarcus Hardrick reacts to signing in SaskatchewanOn Tuesday, the Saskatchewan Roughriders signed American offensive lineman Jermarcus Hardrick to a two-year contract.
-
New Petawawa, Ont. sign bylaw restricting local businessesA new bylaw in Petawawa, Ont., is restricting the ability for local businesses to advertise.
-
Orillia launches new supportive housing program to combat homelessnessThe City of Orillia is set to introduce a new temporary supportive rapid rehousing program, mirroring the one in operation on Rose Street in Barrie.
-
B.C. teacher charged with sexual exploitation, child luring over communication with studentA B.C. teacher has been charged with sexual offences after allegedly engaging in inappropriate communication with a student.
-
This is how people marked Pancake Tuesday in OttawaShrove Tuesday, also known as 'Fat Tuesday' or 'Pancake Tuesday', is the last day before Lent, a period of fasting and reflection in the Christian calendar.
-
Changing weather could be the reason for double weekend seal rescuesIt’s pupping season for grey seals in the Northumberland Strait. Normally that would happen on the ice. Baby seals can’t swim, so they need to be born on a solid surface.