Coldest January in 8 years can't keep these Kitchener-Waterloo residents inside

If the start of 2022 has felt particularly frigid to you, your instincts are correct.

Experts at the University of Waterloo weather station say it's the coldest January the region has seen in almost a decade.

"You have to go back to 2014 to find a colder January on record," said Frank Segleniek, University of Waterloo weather station coordinator.

Segleniek explained with just a few days left to go, the first month of 2022 has been about 3.4 degrees colder than the 30-year January average of - 6.5 C.

It feels especially icy in contrast to recent years.

"If you go back to last year, this January is going to be six degrees colder than it was last January," Segleniek said. "And a full eight degrees colder than the January two years before that."

And while the streets may seem empty when it gets this cold, CTV Kitchener didn't have to look far to find people embracing the brisk winter air on Wednesday.

"It's a perfect day for a run in my opinion. The sun is out," said runner Heather Meadley. " You bundle up and it's not that bad at all."

The freezing conditions were no match for walker James Skidmore.

"I grew up in Saskatchewan, Saskatoon actually," said walker James Skidmore, noting he may have even “overdressed” for the temperature. "This is a nice spring day."

People who had no choice about whether to be outside in the cold were also looking on the bright side.

"You don't have to worry about sweating too much," said construction worker Mike Sauntry. "It's a lot easier to stay hydrated."

As for those who prefer things a little warmer, there's good news.

The University of Waterloo weather station is forecasting temperatures closer to seasonal heading into February.