Coldest Night fundraiser returns Saturday in support of Our Place

Hundreds of people are expected to hit the streets Saturday night for a cold weather experience that puts homelessness in the spotlight.

Our Place Society will host the Coldest Night of the Year with a pair of marches in downtown Victoria and on the West Shore.

It’s part of a national campaign to raise awareness and funds for people experiencing homelessness. On Saturday, Feb. 26, the march will take place in various cities across the country.

The event aims to give participants a small taste of what it’s like to spend the night outdoors.

On Vancouver Island, the Coldest Night of the Year went virtual for last year due to the global pandemic, but now its organizers are looking forward to bringing the community back together.

“I think it makes the walk stronger when it can be done in a physical form, when the community can come together, when people can talk to likeminded individuals and really see why they’re out there and supporting Our Place,” said Our Place director of communications Grant McKenzie.

“(It) also allows people to talk about homelessness and how we can solve homelessness.”

The marches get underway around 5 p.m. outside of Our Place in downtown Victoria and at Starlight Stadium in Langford.

It’s not too late to get involved, and everyone is welcome.

Our Place has hosted the march in Victoria and Langford for about five years, raising $100,000 to support its community services.