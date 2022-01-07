iHeartRadio

Coldest night of the winter expected as frostbite advisory issued for Ottawa

People brave the brisk weather as a cold snap grips the Nations Capital in Ottawa on Wednesday, January 23, 2013. Temperatures hit a low of -30 C with windchills upwards of -40 C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Ottawa Public Health has issued a Frostbite Advisory for Ottawa Friday night, with the coldest night of the winter in the forecast.

The forecast calls for a low of minus 21 C Friday night, with the wind chill making it feel like minus 25.

The health unit offers the following tips to prevent frostbite:

  • Get to a warm area before frostbite sets in. If it's too cold outside, consider staying indoors
  • Keep extra mittens and gloves in the car, house or school bag
  • Wear larger sized mittens over your gloves
  • Wear a hat
  • Wear a neck warmer to protect the chin, lips and cheeks. 
  • Wear waterproof winter boots with room for an extra layer of socks. 
  • Make sure you are able to wiggle your toes in your boots. 
  • Avoid drinking alcohol

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a clear night overnight, with a low of minus 21 C.

Saturday will be sunny but cold with a high of minus 11 C.

Saturday night will see cloudy periods with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Low minus 12 C.

The outlook for Sunday is cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of flurries. High 0 C.

Next week will see daytime highs of minus 15 C on Monday and minus 19 C on Tuesday.

We are issuing a #FrostbiteAdvisory effective this evening and continuing into tomorrow morning. Windchill temps will drop quickly this evening & will hit -25 C overnight/tomorrow morning.

Protect yourself from the cold:https://t.co/ackEydfGpB pic.twitter.com/xhoyTAEzwa

— Ottawa Public Health (@OttawaHealth) January 7, 2022
