Coldest night of the winter expected as frostbite advisory issued for Ottawa

Ottawa Public Health has issued a Frostbite Advisory for Ottawa Friday night, with the coldest night of the winter in the forecast.

The forecast calls for a low of minus 21 C Friday night, with the wind chill making it feel like minus 25.

The health unit offers the following tips to prevent frostbite:

Get to a warm area before frostbite sets in. If it's too cold outside, consider staying indoors

Keep extra mittens and gloves in the car, house or school bag

Wear larger sized mittens over your gloves

Wear a hat

Wear a neck warmer to protect the chin, lips and cheeks.

Wear waterproof winter boots with room for an extra layer of socks.

Make sure you are able to wiggle your toes in your boots.

Avoid drinking alcohol

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a clear night overnight, with a low of minus 21 C.

Saturday will be sunny but cold with a high of minus 11 C.

Saturday night will see cloudy periods with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Low minus 12 C.

The outlook for Sunday is cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of flurries. High 0 C.

Next week will see daytime highs of minus 15 C on Monday and minus 19 C on Tuesday.

