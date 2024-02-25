'Coldest Night of the Year' events raise thousands for those in need in the north

Tens of thousands of Canadians took to the streets Saturday for Coldest Night of the Year (CNOY) events in more than 150 communities across the country to raise money for local charities serving people experiencing hunger, hurt and homelessness. Here is a look at what happened in some northern Ontario communities.

North Bay

In North Bay, the annual CNOY walk raised money for the Gathering Place soup kitchen.

More than 175 walkers on more than 25 teams raised almost $45,000 walking from Algonquin Secondary School on Algonquin Avenue to the Gathering Place itself on Cassells Street.

Visit the North Bay CNOY webpage for more details of the event and its fundraising results.

Sudbury

In Sudbury, CNOY participants walked along two or five-kilometre routes along Ramsey Lake starting at the Northern Water Sports Centre to raise money for the Samaritan Centre.

More than 40 teams and a total of 270 walkers took part in the event which raised more than $115,000 -- surpassing the event’s $110,000 goal.

Visit the Sudbury CNOY webpage for more details of the event and its fundraising results.

Sault Ste. Marie

In the Sault, CNOY walkers also had the option of two or five-kilometre routes starting and ending at St. Vincent Place’s hall. St. Vincent Place operates a men’s transitional residence, food bank, soup kitchen and thrift store and is the beneficiary of Sault Ste. Marie’s CNOY event.

The non-profit shared thanks to local businesses that were helping to keep walkers fed on Saturday.

"Starbucks will be keeping our walkers warm with hot chocolate as they prepare to head out on their walk, Soapy'z (sic) is providing the chili walkers will warm up with post-walk and Northwood is providing post-walk cookies to give our walkers a quick sugar kick before they head home," said St. Vincent Place in a social media post.

Organizers of the Sault CNOY walk hoped to raise $100,000 – that goal was shattered by the more than 300 walkers who raised more than $135,000.

Visit the Sault Ste. Marie CNOY webpage for more details of the event and its fundraising results.

Timmins

In Timmins, residents had the option to participate virtually for the first time this year.

Those who chose to attend the in-person event Saturday could walk a two or five-kilometre route that began and ended at the Anti-Hunger Coalition Timmins (ACT) office on Cedar Street South.

"By walking together in the chill of the night, participants will better understand the experience of being on the streets during a cold Canadian winter," said Kelsey MacDonnell ACT's executive director, in a press release last month.

"While raising funds to aid the work of Anti-Hunger Coalition Timmins in providing much-needed support."

More than 80 people braved the -20 C temperatures to raise more than $38,000 for the coalition, which works to foster a food-secure community where all area residents have the resources to access and prepare healthy food.

Visit the Timmins CNOY webpage for more details of the event and its fundraising results.