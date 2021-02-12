The first long weekend of the year is kicking off with the coldest days of 2021 to date.

The temperature dropped to minus 22.9C at 7 a.m. Friday, the coldest temperature recorded so far this winter at the Ottawa Airport.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a low of minus 24C Friday night, with the wind chill making it feel like minus 30. There is a risk of frostbite overnight.

The bone-chilling weather kicks off what Environment Canada's senior climatologist David Phillips says will be the coldest weekend of the year in the capital region.

An Ottawa Public Health frostbite advisory remains in effect.

Ottawa Public Health says with a frostbite advisory, it's important to watch for signs of the four 'P's":

Pink - affected areas will be reddish in colour. This is the first sign of frostbite

Pain - affected areas will become painful

Patches - white, waxy feeling patches show up - skin is dying

Pricklies - the areas will then feel numb

Frostbite mostly affects areas where the circulation is poor. If frostbite does set-in, do not rub the affected area. Warm up the area slowly, use a compress and make sure it's not hot. Seek immediate medical attention if white or grey patches develop and feel numb.

If you do plan to be outside, it's best to be prepared. Wear at least three layers. This can ensure if you begin to sweat, moisture will wick away and, you can cool off. It's important to wear a hat, gloves or mitts and a neck warmer or scarf that can cover you face. Ears, cheeks, chin and lips are highly susceptible to the cold.

Wear an extra pair of socks along with waterproof winter boots. If your fingers or toes do become cold, make sure that there is room to wiggle them. This will create better blood circulation and the air will heat up around the area.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for clear skies overnight and a low of minus 24C.

Saturday will be mainly sunny, with a high of minus 15. It will feel like minus 19 with the wind chill Saturday.

Periods of snow are expected Saturday night, amount 2 to 4 centimetres. Temperature steady near minus 15C.

Sunday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of -7C. Family Day Monday will see cloudy with a chance of flurries. High -8C.