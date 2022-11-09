iHeartRadio

Coldest start to November in Edmonton in decades as parts of Alberta set records


Arctic air settled over Alberta and 33 new record lows were set in the province Wednesday morning. That includes the EIA and Stony Plain weather stations.

The city of Edmonton did NOT set a record. But, the morning low of -21 C was the earliest arrival of a -20 temperature in November in decades.

The last time it hit -20 in the first 10 days of November was back in 1991. Edmonton hit -21.9 C on Nov. 2 that year.

-27 remains the record low for Nov. 9 in Edmonton. That record was set in 1924.

 

Many areas could see another record-setting morning Thursday. Although, the city of Edmonton will (once again) not be on that list.

 

Here's a full list of all of the record lows set across Alberta from Environment and Climate Change Canada:

 

Stony Plain Area

New record of -24.2

Old record of -22.0 set in 1986

Records in this area have been kept since 1966

 

Vegreville Area

New record of -29.1

Old record of -23.3 set in 1973

Records in this area have been kept since 1918

 

Vauxhall Area

New record of -30.0

Old record of -28.9 set in 1924

Records in this area have been kept since 1913

 

Red Deer Area

New record of -29.3

Old record of -26.1 set in 1945

Records in this area have been kept since 1904

 

Lethbridge Area

New record of -28.8

Old record of -27.8 set in 1945

Records in this area have been kept since 1902

 

Mildred Lake Area

New record of -20.8

Old record of -19.2 set in 2014

Records in this area have been kept since 1965

 

Stettler Area

New record of -28.1

Old record of -27.8 set in 1945

Records in this area have been kept since 1918

 

Calgary Area

New record of -23.8

Old record of -23.3 set in 1902

Records in this area have been kept since 1881

 

Sundre Area

New record of -32.0

Old record of -22.1 set in 2017

Records in this area have been kept since 1993

 

Wainwright Area

New record of -29.7

Old record of -22.0 set in 1986

Records in this area have been kept since 1966

 

Brooks Area

New record of -26.4

Old record of -25.6 set in 1945

Records in this area have been kept since 1912

 

Edmonton (Int'l Aprt) Area

New record of -28.8

Old record of -24.2 set in 1986

Records in this area have been kept since 1959

 

Edson Area

New record of -27.8

Old record of -26.1 set in 1940

Records in this area have been kept since 1916

 

Cochrane Area

New record of -29.8

Old record of -27.0 set in 1986

Records in this area have been kept since 1984

 

Rocky Mountain House Area

New record of -30.2

Old record of -25.5 set in 1986

Records in this area have been kept since 1915

 

Crowsnest Area

New record of -27.2

Old record of -26.5 set in 1986

Records in this area have been kept since 1965

 

Camrose Area

New record of -29.2

Old record of -27.8 set in 1940

Records in this area have been kept since 1921

 

Milk River Area

New record of -26.7

Old record of -20.8 set in 2020

Records in this area have been kept since 1994

 

Hendrickson Creek Area

New record of -31.2

Old record of -25.9 set in 1995

Records in this area have been kept since 1995

 

Lacombe Area

New record of -29.3

Old record of -27.8 set in 1945

Records in this area have been kept since 1907

 

High River Area

New record of -28.6

Old record of -27.0 set in 1986

Records in this area have been kept since 1913

 

Bow Valley (Provincial Park) Area

New record of -27.6

Old record of -25.6 set in 1945

Records in this area have been kept since 1928

 

Bow Island Area

New record of -28.9

Old record of -21.4 set in 2020

Records in this area have been kept since 1961

 

Cardston Area

New record of -25.5

Old record of -25.0 set in 1986

Records in this area have been kept since 1918

 

Waterton Park Area

New record of -28.8

Old record of -25.0 set in 1986

Records in this area have been kept since 1976

 

Esther Area

New record of -31.2

Old record of -25.0 set in 1986

Records in this area have been kept since 1985

 

Highvale Area

New record of -24.5

Old record of -21.0 set in 1986

Records in this area have been kept since 1977

 

Three Hills Area

New record of -31.3

Old record of -28.9 set in 1940

Records in this area have been kept since 1921

 

Taber Area

New record of -30.9

Old record of -23.3 set in 1973

Records in this area have been kept since 1947

 

Claresholm Area

New record of -27.9

Old record of -22.0 set in 1986

Records in this area have been kept since 1951

 

Drumheller Area

New record of -28.8

Old record of -21.1 set in 1973

Records in this area have been kept since 1923

 

Elk Island (National Park) Area

New record of -25.3

Old record of -24.0 set in 1986

Records in this area have been kept since 1966

 

Breton Area

New record of -26.2

Old record of -19.4 set in 1940

Records in this area have been kept since 1939

