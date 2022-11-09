Coldest start to November in Edmonton in decades as parts of Alberta set records
Arctic air settled over Alberta and 33 new record lows were set in the province Wednesday morning. That includes the EIA and Stony Plain weather stations.
The city of Edmonton did NOT set a record. But, the morning low of -21 C was the earliest arrival of a -20 temperature in November in decades.
The last time it hit -20 in the first 10 days of November was back in 1991. Edmonton hit -21.9 C on Nov. 2 that year.
-27 remains the record low for Nov. 9 in Edmonton. That record was set in 1924.
Many areas could see another record-setting morning Thursday. Although, the city of Edmonton will (once again) not be on that list.
Here's a full list of all of the record lows set across Alberta from Environment and Climate Change Canada:
Stony Plain Area
New record of -24.2
Old record of -22.0 set in 1986
Records in this area have been kept since 1966
Vegreville Area
New record of -29.1
Old record of -23.3 set in 1973
Records in this area have been kept since 1918
Vauxhall Area
New record of -30.0
Old record of -28.9 set in 1924
Records in this area have been kept since 1913
Red Deer Area
New record of -29.3
Old record of -26.1 set in 1945
Records in this area have been kept since 1904
Lethbridge Area
New record of -28.8
Old record of -27.8 set in 1945
Records in this area have been kept since 1902
Mildred Lake Area
New record of -20.8
Old record of -19.2 set in 2014
Records in this area have been kept since 1965
Stettler Area
New record of -28.1
Old record of -27.8 set in 1945
Records in this area have been kept since 1918
Calgary Area
New record of -23.8
Old record of -23.3 set in 1902
Records in this area have been kept since 1881
Sundre Area
New record of -32.0
Old record of -22.1 set in 2017
Records in this area have been kept since 1993
Wainwright Area
New record of -29.7
Old record of -22.0 set in 1986
Records in this area have been kept since 1966
Brooks Area
New record of -26.4
Old record of -25.6 set in 1945
Records in this area have been kept since 1912
Edmonton (Int'l Aprt) Area
New record of -28.8
Old record of -24.2 set in 1986
Records in this area have been kept since 1959
Edson Area
New record of -27.8
Old record of -26.1 set in 1940
Records in this area have been kept since 1916
Cochrane Area
New record of -29.8
Old record of -27.0 set in 1986
Records in this area have been kept since 1984
Rocky Mountain House Area
New record of -30.2
Old record of -25.5 set in 1986
Records in this area have been kept since 1915
Crowsnest Area
New record of -27.2
Old record of -26.5 set in 1986
Records in this area have been kept since 1965
Camrose Area
New record of -29.2
Old record of -27.8 set in 1940
Records in this area have been kept since 1921
Milk River Area
New record of -26.7
Old record of -20.8 set in 2020
Records in this area have been kept since 1994
Hendrickson Creek Area
New record of -31.2
Old record of -25.9 set in 1995
Records in this area have been kept since 1995
Lacombe Area
New record of -29.3
Old record of -27.8 set in 1945
Records in this area have been kept since 1907
High River Area
New record of -28.6
Old record of -27.0 set in 1986
Records in this area have been kept since 1913
Bow Valley (Provincial Park) Area
New record of -27.6
Old record of -25.6 set in 1945
Records in this area have been kept since 1928
Bow Island Area
New record of -28.9
Old record of -21.4 set in 2020
Records in this area have been kept since 1961
Cardston Area
New record of -25.5
Old record of -25.0 set in 1986
Records in this area have been kept since 1918
Waterton Park Area
New record of -28.8
Old record of -25.0 set in 1986
Records in this area have been kept since 1976
Esther Area
New record of -31.2
Old record of -25.0 set in 1986
Records in this area have been kept since 1985
Highvale Area
New record of -24.5
Old record of -21.0 set in 1986
Records in this area have been kept since 1977
Three Hills Area
New record of -31.3
Old record of -28.9 set in 1940
Records in this area have been kept since 1921
Taber Area
New record of -30.9
Old record of -23.3 set in 1973
Records in this area have been kept since 1947
Claresholm Area
New record of -27.9
Old record of -22.0 set in 1986
Records in this area have been kept since 1951
Drumheller Area
New record of -28.8
Old record of -21.1 set in 1973
Records in this area have been kept since 1923
Elk Island (National Park) Area
New record of -25.3
Old record of -24.0 set in 1986
Records in this area have been kept since 1966
Breton Area
New record of -26.2
Old record of -19.4 set in 1940
Records in this area have been kept since 1939