Coldest start to November in Edmonton in decades as parts of Alberta set records

Arctic air settled over Alberta and 33 new record lows were set in the province Wednesday morning. That includes the EIA and Stony Plain weather stations.

The city of Edmonton did NOT set a record. But, the morning low of -21 C was the earliest arrival of a -20 temperature in November in decades.

The last time it hit -20 in the first 10 days of November was back in 1991. Edmonton hit -21.9 C on Nov. 2 that year.

-27 remains the record low for Nov. 9 in Edmonton. That record was set in 1924.

Many areas could see another record-setting morning Thursday. Although, the city of Edmonton will (once again) not be on that list.

Here's a full list of all of the record lows set across Alberta from Environment and Climate Change Canada:

Stony Plain Area

New record of -24.2

Old record of -22.0 set in 1986

Records in this area have been kept since 1966

Vegreville Area

New record of -29.1

Old record of -23.3 set in 1973

Records in this area have been kept since 1918

Vauxhall Area

New record of -30.0

Old record of -28.9 set in 1924

Records in this area have been kept since 1913

Red Deer Area

New record of -29.3

Old record of -26.1 set in 1945

Records in this area have been kept since 1904

Lethbridge Area

New record of -28.8

Old record of -27.8 set in 1945

Records in this area have been kept since 1902

Mildred Lake Area

New record of -20.8

Old record of -19.2 set in 2014

Records in this area have been kept since 1965

Stettler Area

New record of -28.1

Old record of -27.8 set in 1945

Records in this area have been kept since 1918

Calgary Area

New record of -23.8

Old record of -23.3 set in 1902

Records in this area have been kept since 1881

Sundre Area

New record of -32.0

Old record of -22.1 set in 2017

Records in this area have been kept since 1993

Wainwright Area

New record of -29.7

Old record of -22.0 set in 1986

Records in this area have been kept since 1966

Brooks Area

New record of -26.4

Old record of -25.6 set in 1945

Records in this area have been kept since 1912

Edmonton (Int'l Aprt) Area

New record of -28.8

Old record of -24.2 set in 1986

Records in this area have been kept since 1959

Edson Area

New record of -27.8

Old record of -26.1 set in 1940

Records in this area have been kept since 1916

Cochrane Area

New record of -29.8

Old record of -27.0 set in 1986

Records in this area have been kept since 1984

Rocky Mountain House Area

New record of -30.2

Old record of -25.5 set in 1986

Records in this area have been kept since 1915

Crowsnest Area

New record of -27.2

Old record of -26.5 set in 1986

Records in this area have been kept since 1965

Camrose Area

New record of -29.2

Old record of -27.8 set in 1940

Records in this area have been kept since 1921

Milk River Area

New record of -26.7

Old record of -20.8 set in 2020

Records in this area have been kept since 1994

Hendrickson Creek Area

New record of -31.2

Old record of -25.9 set in 1995

Records in this area have been kept since 1995

Lacombe Area

New record of -29.3

Old record of -27.8 set in 1945

Records in this area have been kept since 1907

High River Area

New record of -28.6

Old record of -27.0 set in 1986

Records in this area have been kept since 1913

Bow Valley (Provincial Park) Area

New record of -27.6

Old record of -25.6 set in 1945

Records in this area have been kept since 1928

Bow Island Area

New record of -28.9

Old record of -21.4 set in 2020

Records in this area have been kept since 1961

Cardston Area

New record of -25.5

Old record of -25.0 set in 1986

Records in this area have been kept since 1918

Waterton Park Area

New record of -28.8

Old record of -25.0 set in 1986

Records in this area have been kept since 1976

Esther Area

New record of -31.2

Old record of -25.0 set in 1986

Records in this area have been kept since 1985

Highvale Area

New record of -24.5

Old record of -21.0 set in 1986

Records in this area have been kept since 1977

Three Hills Area

New record of -31.3

Old record of -28.9 set in 1940

Records in this area have been kept since 1921

Taber Area

New record of -30.9

Old record of -23.3 set in 1973

Records in this area have been kept since 1947

Claresholm Area

New record of -27.9

Old record of -22.0 set in 1986

Records in this area have been kept since 1951

Drumheller Area

New record of -28.8

Old record of -21.1 set in 1973

Records in this area have been kept since 1923

Elk Island (National Park) Area

New record of -25.3

Old record of -24.0 set in 1986

Records in this area have been kept since 1966

Breton Area

New record of -26.2

Old record of -19.4 set in 1940

Records in this area have been kept since 1939