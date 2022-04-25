Coldwater clothing donation centre supports those in need

A community clothing donation organization in Coldwater has been giving away new and gently used clothing to those in need.

The Caring Closet is located at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church and have been collecting donated clothing for four years.

The organization gives away free men's, women's and children's clothing.

Volunteers have helped, on average, 200 customers a month.

The Caring Closet is open Tuesdays to Fridays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The organization is also open on Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

