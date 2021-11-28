Coldwater farm's Festival of Lights is back by popular demand
CTVNews.ca Barrie Operational Floater
Amanda Hicks
A light show in Coldwater allows you to bask in the festive lights of the holiday season from the comfort of your car.
Back by popular demand, Hewitt's Farm's Festival of Lights has returned for another holiday season.
More than 40 light displays will light up the night in a drive-through format.
The show runs Friday through Sunday for the first three weekends in December.
The cost is $15 per car, and tickets must be purchased online in advance. The farm will also be accepting non-perishable food items to donate to local food banks.
