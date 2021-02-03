A Coldwater man was in disbelief after checking his lottery ticket with the OLG app and finding he had won $100,000.

"I probably scanned it 10 times. I asked my neighbours to help me verify it. They were shocked and happy for me," said Andrew Price.

The 54-year-old hospitality worker said he plans to travel with his newfound money when it's possible.

Price spent one dollar to play Encore with his Lotto 6/49 ticket and won by matching six of seven numbers in the exact order.

He bought his winning ticket at Foodland on Coldwater Road in Coldwater.