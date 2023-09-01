Coldwater man charged with being impaired 3x over legal limit after rolling car into ditch
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
A Coldwater man accused of being impaired over three times the legal alcohol limit following a crash Friday morning faces several charges.
Provincial police say officers and paramedics responded to a vehicle flipped upside down in a ditch along Line 6 North in Oro-Medonte around 3 a.m.
Police say no one was injured in the crash, but the incident spurred an impaired driving investigation, where they determined the driver was intoxicated.
The 33-year-old accused is charged with impaired driving, failing to report an accident, and failing to remain.
Subsequently, the vehicle was impounded for 45 days.
The accused is scheduled to appear in court to answer to the charges in October.
