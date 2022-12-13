Coldwater, Ont. man arrested in connection with historical sexual assault investigation

A 59-year-old Coldwater, Ont. man faces charges after police say two female victims alleged historical sexual assaults happened in Georgina.

York Regional Police launched the investigation in October and say the accused, Gregory Wallace, resided in East Gwillimbury and Georgina when the alleged assaults occurred.

He is charged with two counts of sexual assault and sexual interference involving a person under the age of 14.

A sexual assault includes any non-consensual contact of a sexual nature.

Investigators urge potential additional victims or witnesses to come forward.

They say there is no statute of limitations for sexual offences, and offenders can be prosecuted well after the date of the crime, and encourage victims to report incidents of sexual assault, including historical offences.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the York Regional Police Special Victims Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext 7071, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.