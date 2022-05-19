Coldwater, Ont. man celebrates second big lottery win

A Coldwater, Ont. man won a lottery prize for the second time in five years, and this time, he decided to keep his $50,000 win a secret.

"I plan to surprise my wife with the news tonight," said Brandon Monague. "I knew I would need to show her the cheque for her to believe me," he said while picking up his winnings from the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

The 61-year-old father said he plays the lottery regularly and won $25,000 with an Instant ticket in 2017.

"I play my own numbers, but they are random picks."

Monague said he was sitting at the breakfast table when he checked his ticket using the OLG App and was "happy to see Big Winner pop up."

"I had to check it again to be sure," he added. "I never expected this to happen."

The Coldwater man said he would pay some bills and plan a family vacation with the winnings, noting his wife "will be shocked and happy."

Monague purchased his winning ticket at Hasty Market on West Street in Orillia.