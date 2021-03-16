Sean Smith dropped the Plinko puck and cheered "all right" when he won $200,000.

The 52-year-old Coldwater man said he was elated for the chance to play the Price is Right-style game at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

"The anticipation is exciting because I knew I would be going home with at least $100,000," he said.

Smith got the opportunity to drop the puck into the giant Plinko board by qualifying with his $5 Instant Plinko scratch ticket.

The Plinko board prizes range from $100,000 to $500,000.

After his win, he said his dad called him. "When I told him what I won, he said, 'Well, that's a great day at the office.'"

He purchased his Plinko ticket at Jag's Variety Store on Coldwater Road in Coldwater and said he plans to pay bills and invest for his retirement.

"I'll celebrate in my hot tub with my fiancé and a glass of champagne," he added.