Cole Harbour man, 29, killed in car crash: RCMP

A 29-year-old man from Cole Harbour, N.S., has been killed in a car crash in the community.

Halifax District RCMP, along with fire and EHS members, responded to the single-vehicle collision on Cole Harbour Road around 10:45 p.m., Monday.

Police say the car was travelling east when it left the road and came to rest against some trees.

The driver, and lone occupant of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the road was closed for several hours.

The investigation is ongoing.