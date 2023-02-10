Colin Mochrie comes to Windsor for hypnosis improv comedy show this weekend

A Canadian improv comedy legend will take the stage in Windsor this weekend for a show that can only be described as hypnotic.

HYPROV will bring its national tour to the Chrysler Theatre on Saturday, Feb. 11, starring ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’ mainstay Colin Mochrie and expert hypnotist Asad Mecci.

The show sees Mecci bring up volunteers from the crowd and hypnotize them before Mochrie puts them through improvisational comedy acts — all while they remain under hypnosis.

“There is no point where Asad and I can say, ‘Okay, I know exactly what’s going to happen here.’ With the people I work with on ‘Whose Line?’, I can figure out which way they’re going to go. I don’t have that with these volunteers because they are true improvisers” said Mochrie.

“So it’s up to me and Asad to figure out how we get to an ending. That’s what makes it exciting for the both of us.”

According to Mecci, the part of the brain that deals with self-reflection becomes “quiet” when people are under hypnosis.

“Often times, first-time improvisers will hesitate. They’ll play to the audience. They’ll look like they’re consciously constructing the comedy on stage,” explained Mecci.

“But, with these people, they just immediately respond to every one of my suggestions without hesitation and it makes for really great improv.”

Tickets to HYPROV’s show in Windsor — and another show in Chatham on Feb. 18 — are available online.

Ahead of the live “hypnosis improv” comedy show, @Hyprov, coming to Windsor’s Chrysler Theatre on Feb. 11, I had a chance to chat with the iconic @ColinMochrie from ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’ about his career — and his advice to those struggling to come out of their shell. pic.twitter.com/hRZfx0VsoF