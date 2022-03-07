Colin Mochrie wins competition, donates money to Sault-area camp

A popular 2SLGBTQ+ camp in Thessalon, Ont., has been given the largest donation ever in its decade of existence, by one of Canada's most popular comedians.

"Whose Line Is It Anyway?" star Colin Mochrie competed on the new show, "LOL: Last One Laughing Canada," which pits several comedians against each other, trying to be the last one to laugh.

Each contestant competes for a charity of their choice, with the winner getting $100,000 to donate.

"We tuned in Wednesday night to see who would win," said Harry Stewart, co-founder of the Welcome Friend Association Rainbow Camp. "I posted on Facebook, everybody check it out at 12:01 a.m. because it's going live and somebody said, 'congratulations.' I'm like 'what?' So I looked and sure enough, we won. So staff were just ecstatic!"

Mochrie has been representing the organization for six years and has a transgender daughter.

Stewart and co-founder Chris Southin said they've grown to be friends with the comedian, but still can't believe he was able to keep it a secret.

"Colin has known since July. He said it was really hard to keep," said Stewart.

"I commend him for being able to keep it," Southin said.

The pair said the $100,000 represents a quarter of its annual budget and about half of its summertime fundraising goal.

It will be used to pay for equipment, additional staff and help to subsidize some of the campers.

"Chris has got a mantra that we never turn kids away from camp who can't afford it, and that's why we're constantly raising money, so that we can afford to bring kids to camp," Stewart said.

Over 100 have already signed up for camp, but the pair expect another 100 more by the time it starts.