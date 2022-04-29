'Collaboration and community spirit': Groups pitch in to clean up Winnipeg streets

Two groups hit the streets of Winnipeg on Friday to help make the city a cleaner and more welcoming place to live, work and explore.

Downtown Winnipeg Biz and Exchange District Biz held clean-up events on Friday in honour of Earth Day. The events, which were organized separately, but took place at the same, were aimed at giving the entire downtown area a spring cleaning.

“We’re here today, celebrating Earth Day for our downtown clean-up event,” said Pamela Hardman, director of marketing, engagement and communications for the Downtown Winnipeg Biz.

“So we are gathering with about 200 participants today at different points downtown, who will help us clean up and really pick up the litter and make the area inviting and beautiful for folks who are coming back downtown this spring and heading into summer.”

Event participants included downtown workers, residents and community members,

Downtown Winnipeg BIZ has been tidying up the area every year since 2014, except for 2020 when the event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At last year’s clean-up event, the group picked up 101 garbage bags full of litter. It also gave out an additional 100 clean-up kits so people could clean the area at their own pace.

Hardman said they put on this event to help their Enviro Crew, who clean up the area every day. She noted it’s also a way to help the planet and bring community spirit to downtown Winnipeg.

“It was a really long, hard winter for a lot of us, so I think it is really exciting and invigorating to come and be able to help out the community,” she said.

This year marks the Exchange District BIZ’s fourth annual spring clean-up event.

Hardman said the fact that both groups are holding their clean-ups events on same day is a great opportunity for the communities to come together.

“Part of recovery will be that collaboration and community spirit all together,” she said