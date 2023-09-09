Collapsed historic apartment building in Penetanguishene, Ont. to be demolished Monday

An apartment building that collapsed in Penetanguishene this week, leaving 14 people without a home, has been scheduled for demolition.

Demolition on the 78 Main Street building has been slated for Monday, according to the Town of Penetanguishne.

"Due to safety precautions and other complexities, the timeline for the demolition will be determined as work is being completed," read a statement from the Town.

The County of Simcoe, Red Cross, Empower Simcoe and Salvation Army are helping provide aid and shelter for residents with nowhere to go and are working to help them get new accommodations.