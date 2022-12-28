'Collective grief' hits Atlantic Canada after loss of Nova Scotia fisherman
A Nova Scotia non-profit that promotes safety in fishing is offering free counselling to devastated southern communities after the loss of a local fisherman this week.
Matthew Duffy, executive director of Fish Safe N.S., says the organization will be offering counselling in the Clark's Harbour and Barrington region, which includes Cape Sable Island.
On Boxing Day morning, fisherman Christian Atwood went overboard about 11 kilometres south of Cape Sable Island, which sits just off the province's southernmost tip.
A search ensued involving two Canadian Coast Guard ships, a Cormorant helicopter and a Hercules plane, but it was ultimately unsuccessful, and officials called it off early Tuesday afternoon.
Duffy said in an interview that the loss of a fisherman triggers a collective grief across coastal Atlantic Canada, where the dangerous profession has taken many lives.
He says his group began offering counselling after fishing disasters following the sinking of the Chief William Saulis two years ago, which killed six fishermen and left communities in Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador grappling with their deaths.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 28, 2022.
