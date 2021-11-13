Collective marketspace featuring 85 different local brands opens in Kingsway Mall

Just in time for the holiday season, a new collective market featuring goods from 85 different local artists and businesses is now open in Kingsway Mall.

Called Unite, the store makes shopping local incredibly easy by offering clothing, housewares, jewellery, sweets, and more all within one storefront.

Located on the second floor of the mall, near GAP and Bath & Body Works, Unite features products from BOM Yeg, Prairie Candle Co., Roselane, Stain and Pine, and Uproot Food Collective.

“It’s a one-stop-shop,” Lindsay Botha, Kingsway Mall spokesperson, told CTV News Edmonton. “It’s a shop within a shop.”

Botha said the market helps break down the barriers making it difficult for local brands or start-ups to sell their goods at a storefront, like getting retail space and marketing.

“This model essentially gives people a chance to have their own store with less risk and less overhead and with some guidance from us on how to do it,” Katrina Petryshyn, owner of Unite and The Makers Keep, added.

The space will host workshops, tastings, and events with product creators to help draw attention and showcase the best offerings.

“With the current brands that we have, our hope is that maybe one day they can jump from here to have their own store and for it to be an easy transition,” Petryshyn said.

Unite is open seven days a week during Kingsway Mall's business hours.