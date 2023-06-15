Collège Boréal announces new nursing program

Starting next year, Collège Boréal campuses in Toronto and Sudbury will offer a standalone Bachelor of Science degree in nursing.

The four-year program will begin as early as September 2024, with applications open in September.

It's part of the Ontario government's plan to train more health care professionals. Boréal president Daniel Giroux said this is a first in the post-secondary institution's 28-year history.

"We have great equipment, great support staff and great administrative staff, to be able to offer the degree in Toronto and northern Ontario," Giroux said.

Previously, the college has offered a practical nursing program, which Giroux said received the highest accreditation last week.

"It demonstrates the quality of our support staff and administrative staff at Collège Boréal," he said.

Boréal is working on its internal articulation agreement, which Giroux said means students who previously graduated from the practical nursing program will have the chance to do a bridged program, and could be eligible to enter the bachelor program as a third-year student.

He said the degree will give French-speaking students the opportunity to study closer to home and it will help bridge the gap in the health care system.

"If you look to hospitals here in Hearst, Kapuskasing, here in Sudbury, Toronto, long-term care homes, they're really struggling to hire RPNs, practical nurses, bilingual nurses and nurses so it’ll be a huge boost to the health sector," Giroux said.

"We're extremely proud.”