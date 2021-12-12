College faculty vote to strike in Ontario

Teachers, counsellors and librarians voted 59.4 per cent in favour of a strike, to back contract demands.

The Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) represents 15,000 faculty.

The College Employer Council (CEC) bargains as the employer for all 24 colleges in Ontario.

The contract for academic staff, which covers full and partial load teachers, counsellors and librarians, expired in September 2021.

In a statement on their website, the CEC says just 68 per cent of staff cast a ballot in the strike vote.

“Even though only 40 per cent of the entire bargaining unit have expressed their support for a strike, the CAAT-A team now has their strike mandate,” the statement reads.

“I hope this strike vote will be the CEC’s incentive to start negotiating for real,” writes OPSEU Bargaining Team Chair JP Hornick in a statement.

“All of faculty’s demands are extremely low- or no-cost to the employer. Due to Bill 124, we’re not bargaining compensation. So our focus is on what’s needed to support students in classrooms and online, and on their mental health and academic needs.”