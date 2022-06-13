College graduates attend in-person ceremonies for the first time in two years

Georgian College will be holding in-person convocations for the first time in two years today.

More than 3500 graduating students at Georgian College campuses will be crossing the stage to accept their diplomas this week.

Six convocation ceremonies will be held throughout Monday and Tuesday.

Alumni who graduated virtually in 2020 and 2021 have also been invited back for two ceremonies to allow students the chance to experience an in-person event.

Ceremonies for all seven campuses will take place at the Sadlon Arena in Barrie beginning Monday morning.

Georgian College will be live streaming the ceremonies for those who are unable to attend.