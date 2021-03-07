The French Catholic school board in Sudbury has closed Collège Notre-Dame after a second individual at the school tested positive for COVID-19.

The Conseil Scolaire Catholique du Nouvelon issued a media advisory on March 7 confirming the school would remain closed until March 22. Public Health Sudbury and Districts (PHSD) has not yet declared an outbreak at the school.



Students in grades 9 to 12 will have the opportunity to continue their learning at home in a virtual format.



The board announced the school’s first case in an open letter to parents, guardians, and staff on March 3.



“At the moment, students are expected to resume their in-class learning on Monday, March 22, 2021. If this return date should change, the CSC Nouvelon will inform parents of details,” read the media advisory.



“The distribution of technological tools is expected to take place in the coming days based on the needs of families, all the while respecting recommendations from Public Health Sudbury and Districts.”



There are currently 7 schools in Greater Sudbury with active COVID-19 outbreaks.