College ward Coun. Rick Chiarelli 'expects' to run for re-election

College ward Coun. Rick Chiarelli could be on the ballot in this fall’s municipal election.

As of Monday, Chiarelli has yet to register to run for re-election, according to the list of nominated candidates for the Oct. 24 vote, but his director of communications says he expects to run.

“Councillor Chiarelli has not yet made any official announcements regarding his intent to run but he expects to,” said Chantal Lebel in a statement to CTV News Ottawa.

Chiarelli was found to have violated the city’s code of conduct for councillors multiple times following two separate integrity commissioner’s reports into allegations of lewd and inappropriate behaviour toward women who worked in his office or who had interviewed for jobs in his office. Council voted to suspend his pay for 450 days as a result of the integrity commissioner’s findings.

Late last year, the Ontario Superior Court dismissed Chiarelli's request for a judicial review of the integrity commissioner’s findings of misconduct against him.

Chiarelli has maintained his innocence since the accusations first came to light in 2019 and has resisted all calls to resign. Chiarelli has alleged that the women’s claims were part of a plot against him, orchestrated by political adversaries.

At a federal housing announcement in his ward Monday, in which he was not involved, Chiarelli spoke out against what he perceived as “woke cancel culture” in politics.

“If all someone has to do to get rid of a politician is get a couple people to make accusations, then it’s going to be open season on everybody,” he claimed.

Robert Marleau, the city of Ottawa's integrity commissioner at the time, heard complaints from five women when filing his two reports in 2020, saying that the long-time councillor’s conduct amounted to “incomprehensible incidents of harassment” and that Chiarelli displayed “a shocking and astounding failure to treat the complainants with the respect they were due.” This past April, the CBC published accusations against Chiarelli from a sixth woman, which CTV News Ottawa has not independently heard and which Chiarelli denies.

Candidates in the municipal election have until Aug. 19 to register to run for city council, mayor, or school board trustee.

So far, there are two candidates registered in College ward, also known as Ward 8: Laine Johnson, the director of tenant and community engagement at the Centretown Citizens Ottawa Corporation, and Granda Kopytko, a data policy analyst for Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada.