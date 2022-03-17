Colleges, faculty union resume bargaining
CTV Windsor Reporter
Stefanie Masotti
Ontario's colleges and the union representing faculty returned to the bargaining table Thursday to discuss the academic employee collective agreement.
Management has asked the Union to suspend any strike action in favour of continued talks. They say they are prepared to meet all day and night and into the weekend if necessary.
“Reaching an agreement to protect students and their education is the most important priority facing the parties,” reads an update distributed by the College Employer Council.
Currently, the strike deadline is set for Friday.
The union says the main sticking points include workload, contracting out faculty work and benefits for part-time staff.
More to come.
