Collette, N.B. man sentenced to two years in prison for trafficking cocaine in P.E.I.

A 45-year-old man from Collette, N.B., has been sentenced to two years in prison following a drug investigation in Alberton, P.E.I.

Police conducted a targeted traffic stop in Alberton on July 5, 2018 as part of a drug investigation and arrested a 45-year-old man at the scene.

While searching his vehicle, police seized one pound (448 grams) of cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and over $5,000.

On Sept. 28, 2018, Jerry Vautour was charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Vautour was found guilty by the Supreme Court of Prince Edward Island on July 29, 2021 and was sentenced to two years in prison on Friday.

Once released, he will be prohibited from owning weapons for life and will be required to submit a DNA sample.