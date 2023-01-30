iHeartRadio

Collier Street Parkade single-vehicle crash


The Collier Street Parkade was the scene of a crash Sat. Jan. 28, 2023 (Source: At the Scene Photography/Michael Chorney)

An early morning crash at Collier Street Parkade sent the driver to hospital.

Police say they were called to 33 Collier Street shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday.

After crushing the front of the car, the driver of the vehicle was arrested and charged with various impaired driving charges.

Two passengers in the car were assessed by paramedics at the scene.

