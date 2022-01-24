Collingwood alpine skier claims bronze at World Para event
Collingwood's Michaela Gosselin earned a bronze medal in alpine skiing at the World Para Snow Sports Championship in Lillehammer, Norway.
It was her first-ever world championship podium finish.
"Very happy with my results today. I started fourth after the first run but was able to move up after the second," Gosselin told Alpine Canada following her race on Saturday.
"Today's conditions were super foggy, but the snow was nice and firm, and we were able to see enough so that it wasn't a huge issue."
The Canadian para-alpine ski team finished the event with seven medals in total.
Toronto's Katie Combaluzie and West Vancouver's Mollie Jepsen both medaled three times.
On Saturday, Barrie's Alex Massie took home a gold medal in the men's snowboard completion.
