Collingwood bids farewell to the Wreck of the Waubuno painting

Collingwood Museum bids farewell to "The Wreck of Waubuno."

The Collingwood Museum welcomes the public to a farewell event for The Wreck of the Waubuno painting by local artist Ernest Taylor.

This striking painting has been on loan from the Marine Museum of the Great Lakes at Kingston since 2016 and has inspired many programs at the Collingwood Museum, from podcast and video episodes to an onsite scavenger hunt.

The completed painting, measuring five feet by seven feet, was initially displayed at the Mountain View hotel.

The Waubuno ship left Collingwood on a dark and stormy morning in late Nov. 1879, bound for Parry Sound.

The vessel was a common sight in the early years of Collingwood's harbour; however, the boat, as well as its passengers and crew, would never be seen again.

Not a single body was recovered, nor a survivor left to tell the Waubuno's tale.

Taylor's painting is a vivid interpretation of the Waubuno's final moments on Georgian Bay.

Taylor (1922-1999) was born in California and came to Collingwood as a child in 1925. He attended the Ontario College of Art and later the Art Students' League in New York City. Taylor opened a stained-glass workshop and worked as an illustrator in Toronto in the 1950s and later taught in northern Ontario.

The public is invited to join Collingwood Museum staff on Wednesday between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. for a farewell to The Wreck of the Waubuno painting.