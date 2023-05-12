Collingwood Blues win first game of 2023 Centennial Cup

The Collingwood Blues of the Ontario Junior Hockey League (OJHL) won their first game of the 2023 Centennial Cup tournament in Portage la Prairie, Man. Thursday night.

The Blues beat the Steinbach Pistons of the Manitoba Junior Hockey League (MJHL) 2-1 in overtime.

Mark McIntosh opened the scoring just over six minutes into the second period, giving the Blues a 1-0 lead.

Nathan Omeri and Pacey Schlueting assisted on the play.

The Pistons tied the game just three minutes later on a goal from Ian Amsbaugh.

Robert Strachan played hero, scoring the winning goal four minutes into overtime on the power-play.

The Blues finished 1-for-4 on the power-play. Blues goalie Noah Pak stopped 28-of-29 shots.

Next up for the Blues is a game Saturday against the Battleford North Stars of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL). Game time is 11 a.m. central time.

The Blues are one of 10 teams chasing the Centennial Cup.