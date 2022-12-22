Collingwood business owner gives away 250 free turkey dinners to those in need

Every year, Chris Dopp, owner of The Mortgage Centre in Collingwood, holds a tradition he started more than two decades ago, giving away staples to make more than 200 classic Christmas dinners to those in need.

"When I came here, nobody knew me, and I knew no one. And the community has helped support my business, so I'm trying to help the community," Dopp said.

The need is becoming increasingly hard to ignore in the tourist community.

"People that are finding it really hard to find rentals. Just not making enough money in general," said Haley Wall, Mortgage Centre staffer.

What started as a giveaway of 100 hams has now grown to 250 full turkey dinners, which are gone within an hour of the doors opening.

Dopp pays for the entire operation out of his pocket.

On Thursday, Dopp saw a familiar face that shocked and encouraged him - a once-homeless man to who he lent $80 for a prescription, repaid him after turning his life around.

"[He] said, 'Here's your money back," Dopp said of his exchange with the man.

Dopp said moments like that remind him and his team that they are making a difference in their community.

"We even get calls and cards, and people walk in afterwards and thank us and tell us how much it's helped their family," Wall noted.

The Mortgage Centre would like to see more businesses in the area get involved in holiday initiatives like this one to help meet the high demand for assistance in the community.