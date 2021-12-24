Collingwood business owners use vandalism incident as motivation to give back

As last-minute shoppers look for gifts in Collingwood’s downtown, some can’t help but notice the debris scattered in Listing Lane alley caused by vandalism.

The owners of Century 21 Millennium were notified that the alley beside their business had been vandalized on Tuesday morning. It’s an alley the couple redesigned as a hub for the community.

“It was our dream to have that as a listing lane to focus on community events and our agents. To see it destroyed like that for about $500 worth of TVs is disheartening,” said Josee Rivard, broker co-owner.

Total damages sit at around $15,000 including two stolen televisions and a third cracked down the middle.

Shortly after it happened, the couple turned to social media, looking for information.

“While we got a lot of support from the community, there was also a lot of negativity about the growing crime problem that we are having in our area,” said Kevin Woolham, broker co-owner.

Hoping to change the narrative, turning a negative into a positive, they decided to donate money out of their own pocket to those in need and encourage other businesses to do the same.

The Alphorn Restaurant was one business that stepped up.

“Obviously restaurants have gone through hardship but for myself, I am healthy, the family is still around and I just wanted to give back,” said Chad Griffith, Alphorn Restaurant owner.

The couple said it’s a reminder that spreading a little holiday cheer goes a long way, especially this time of year.

“We’ve been blessed in real estate in the area and many businesses are doing very well and sometimes we miss and don’t see what is falling through the cracks,” Woolham said.

This year, Century 21 Millennium raised more than $37,000 for families and schools in the area and next week the couple plans to hand out more than $1,000 in gift cards.

They hope their story prompts others to spread love helping to reach more families throughout the year.