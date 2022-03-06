Collingwood celebrates women in the community
The Town of Collingwood is honouring local women leading up to International Women's Day on March 8.
From March 4 to March 13, take a stroll downtown and learn about local women who are making an impact in the community.
Downtown Collingwood is decorated with pictures and information about women who have helped influence, direct and lead the community in societal and business successes.
Ten signs are posted in the downtown area, celebrating business owners, war-workers, medical professionals, and sports heroes.
International Women's Day events began in Collingwood on March 4 with a flag-raising at the Collingwood Public Library.
On March 8, a free virtual panel discussion will take place at 12 p.m.
More information about the event can be found here.
