Collingwood council fills vacant seat
Collingwood has filled a seat they declared empty on June 6.
When Collingwood Mayor Brian Saunderson resigned his seat as Mayor of Collingwood after winning a seat at Queen’s Park, council had a decision to make.
Once they received Saunderson’s resignation, under the Municipal Act, 2001, council had to declare his mayoral seat empty.
Once it was declared vacant on June 13, they could appoint a new mayor in the form of Acting Mayor Keith Hull.
Hull, who was on an undisclosed leave of absence late last year, returned to council in time to on the role as Acting Mayor of Collingwood when Saunderson stepped down to campaign.
Hull will formally take the mayoral seat on June 20 and hold the position until the municipal election is held on Oct. 24.
