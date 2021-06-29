Collingwood DBIA cancels Canada Day celebrations

The Collingwood Downtown Business Improvement Area has announced that it will be cancelling plans for Canada Day entertainment and displays.

It is calling it "an effort to avoid celebrating during a time of mourning."

Originally there were plans for entertainment from the Collingwood Circus Club and Canada flag installations in the downtown gardens along with selfie stations.

The DBIA says the decision comes following the discoveries out west of hundreds of unmarked graves at former residential schools.

Organizers say that there is no way forward without recognizing the past.