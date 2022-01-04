Collingwood driver faces charges after pedestrian struck
CTVNews.ca Barrie Online Producer
Kim Phillips
A Collingwood motorist faces several charges for allegedly hitting a pedestrian in The Blue Mountains.
Police say the pedestrian reported being struck by the side mirror of a black pickup truck while walking on the 12th Side Road near Grey Road 19 around the dinner hour on Monday.
They say a patrolling officer stopped the vehicle on Sixth Street and arrested the driver for being "under the influence of alcohol."
Police charged the 44-year-old man with impaired driving, failing to stop after an accident and dangerous operation of a vehicle.
He was also charged for driving with an open container of liquor.
Police say the pedestrian was not injured in the incident.
The accused is scheduled to appear in a Collingwood court next month.
-
Mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic opens up in NewmarketA mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic opened in Newmarket on Wednesday.
-
Ontario hospital closing health centre in Niagara due to staff shortageNiagara Health is shutting down its urgent health centre in Fort Erie, Ont., on Thursday due to shortages of staff and increasing numbers of COVID-19 patients.
-
Home sales in Metro Vancouver reached record high in 2021, latest real estate report saysHome sales in Metro Vancouver reached a record high in 2021 with experts saying the pandemic played a significant role.
-
Feds sending 140 million rapid tests across Canada this monthThe federal government is planning to send 140 million rapid tests to the provinces and territories in January. On Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that the federal government would 'quadruple' the number of rapid tests it sent across the country last month.
-
OHL updated expected in 'very near future'The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) says it’s working on a plan to continue the current season.
-
Bhogal sentenced to life in prison for murder of Windsor womanJitesh Bhogal has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a Windsor woman.
-
Here’s how COVID-19 rules differ in Ottawa and GatineauAuthorities in Quebec and Ontario have both instituted a fresh round of public health restrictions due to the spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.
-
'Our health-care workers deserve better': Worry grows as Labrador's COVID-19 cases riseTwo of Labrador's Indigenous governments are reporting more cases of COVID-19 in their communities as calls grow for more resources in the region.
-
Man's death in Moose Lake being investigated as a homicide: RCMPOfficers with the Manitoba RCMP are investigating a man’s death in Moose Lake as a homicide.