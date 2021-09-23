Collingwood highlights local retailers with first-ever Fashion Week

Downtown Collingwood will be showcased in a unique way starting Monday during the town's first-ever Fashion Week.

The event will highlight and celebrate local fashion and beauty retailers in the historic downtown core.

The week will include in-person shows, panel discussions, trunk shows, demonstrations, personal styling, among others.

Featured designers include Shannon Passero, FIG, Guru, Frank Lyman and Angela Mara, plus the best Canadian and European fashion.

Also on hand is former supermodel Monika Schnarre. The Canadian-born model won Ford Models 'Supermodel of the World' in 1986 at age 14, becoming the youngest model ever to win. Schnarre, an actress and tv host, is also a resident of Collingwood.

Tickets for each event are available by donation with a $10 minimum. All funds raised during the events will benefit My Friend's House, a safe haven for abused women and children.

The inaugural Collingwood Fashion Week starts Sept. 27 and runs to Oct. 1.