Collingwood hockey team hosts two backyard rink contests

The recent drop in cold temperatures is welcome news for those looking to build an outdoor skating rink. If you live in the Collingwood area, you might win a prize for your backyard set-up.

For the second year in a row, the Collingwood Blues Junior 'A' hockey team is hosting its 'Backyard Rink Contest.'

This year, there are two contests.

Those with an existing rink can enter to win prizes, while those without can enter for a chance to win one.

The first 'Backyard Rink Contest' encourages those with a rink to display local spirit by decorating the ice according to either of the themes: Collingwood Blues or Collingwood Lightning. Participants are encouraged to submit their photos or videos online.

The contest will close on Monday, Feb. 21, and the public will be able to vote for the best rink on Sunday, Feb. 23.

The second contest offers the chance to win a rink kit for those without a rink, which Collingwood Blues players will set up for you, then schedule a ‘meet and greet’.

The prize will include a 24-foot by 48-foot rink kit, thanks to the Collingwood Home Hardware Building Centre.

To enter the second contest, write a letter about why you want an outdoor rink and submit it online by Jan. 28. The winner will be chosen that same day.