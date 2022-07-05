Collingwood hospital drops pandemic screening
The cold grip of the pandemic is loosening as Collingwood's hospital restrictions are lifted.
As of July 5, Collingwood General and Marine Hospital (CGMH) is lightening its COVID-19 screening measures to gain entrance to the hospital.
As of Tuesday, visitors will be able to self-screen for COVID-19 symptoms, which is a modification from answering a series of questions upon arrival at the hospital. Pandemic support assistants will remain on duty at the hospital between 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. during the transition period to help visitors.
Additionally, CGMH has also changed its visitor vaccination policy. While the hospital strongly encourages vaccinations, proof will no longer be required as a condition of entry for visitors.
"CGMH acknowledges the tremendous challenges our patients, visitors and community have faced over the past two years, and we thank all individuals for their adaptability during these challenging times," said Lauren Tindall, VP of Patient Experience.
Barrie's Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre will continue to screen visitors upon arrival, requiring proof of vaccination to visit patients.
Masks remain mandatory for all visitors and staff at both hospitals.
-
Calgary warms up, still a risk of stormsAfternoon storm risk in Calgary Tuesday and Wednesday.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Morning rain, afternoon hit-and-miss showersPeriods of steadier, light rain are making their way across the Edmonton region and much of central and north-central Alberta this morning.
-
Four-year-old boy in hospital after being hit by pickup truck in Hamilton: policeA four-year-old boy is in hospital after police say he was hit by a pickup truck in Hamilton.
-
Vancouver Island company retrofits Boeing 737 into firefighting planeA well-known aviation company in Port Alberni, B.C., has reached a new height and hosted a celebration on Monday to mark the event.
-
Independence Day parade shooting leaves 6 dead, 30 hurt; man detainedA shooter fired on an Independence Day parade from a rooftop in suburban Chicago, spraying the crowd with gunshots initially mistaken for fireworks before hundreds of panicked revellers of all ages fled in terror. At least six people were killed and at least 30 wounded.
-
Casino Regina and Moose Jaw post $19.1M profit with lifting of pandemic restrictionsCasino Regina and Moose Jaw had a winning year. On Monday they reported a $19.1 million profit as the lifting of pandemic related restrictions allowed people to return.
-
Pat King involved in early Freedom Convoy protest planning, court documents showConvoy participant Pat King was involved in the planning and logistics of the Freedom Convoy protest, despite denials of his participation by organizers, according to court documents obtained by CTV News.
-
230 displaced Ukrainians arrive in Regina on charter flight from PolandA plane carrying 230 Ukrainians fleeing the war in their home country, including 100 children, has landed in Regina.
-
First test production of plastic pellets a milestone for Heartland Petrochemical ComplexThe $4.3-billion Heartland Petrochemical Complex, which has been under construction northeast of Edmonton since 2018, has produced its first plastic pellets.