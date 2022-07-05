Collingwood hospital drops pandemic screening

The cold grip of the pandemic is loosening as Collingwood's hospital restrictions are lifted.

As of July 5, Collingwood General and Marine Hospital (CGMH) is lightening its COVID-19 screening measures to gain entrance to the hospital.

As of Tuesday, visitors will be able to self-screen for COVID-19 symptoms, which is a modification from answering a series of questions upon arrival at the hospital. Pandemic support assistants will remain on duty at the hospital between 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. during the transition period to help visitors.

Additionally, CGMH has also changed its visitor vaccination policy. While the hospital strongly encourages vaccinations, proof will no longer be required as a condition of entry for visitors.

"CGMH acknowledges the tremendous challenges our patients, visitors and community have faced over the past two years, and we thank all individuals for their adaptability during these challenging times," said Lauren Tindall, VP of Patient Experience.

Barrie's Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre will continue to screen visitors upon arrival, requiring proof of vaccination to visit patients.

Masks remain mandatory for all visitors and staff at both hospitals.