Collingwood hospital receives provincial funding to expand, modernize

Collingwood will soon be home to a larger hospital to accommodate the growing population.

On Tuesday, the Ontario government announced that it is investing over $15 million to help support the planning and design of an expanded Collingwood General and Marine Hospital.

Due to the growing population and increasing senior community in Collingwood, the province said the 65-year-old hospital requires infrastructure improvements.

"After years of waiting, patients and their families can finally look forward to a new and improved Collingwood General and Marine Hospital," said Christine Elliott, the Ontario Minister of Health.

Elliott says the ICU, emergency, diagnostic imaging and operating suites will be expanded. A timeline for when construction will begin has yet to be announced.

The funding announced Tuesday is in addition to $500,000 previously invested in supporting early capital planning.

"The Collingwood General and Marine Hospital Board is absolutely thrilled to officially move to Stage Two of the redevelopment process," said Lesley Paul Collingwood General and Marine Hospital Board Chair.

The province says that the hospital will receive over $1.9 million in additional operating funding starting this year, an increase of 4.2 percent over the previous year.