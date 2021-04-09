Collingwood hospital redevelopment plans move forward

Collingwood Marine and General Hospital (CMGH) staff are focused on the pandemic's third wave while the wheels begin to turn on redevelopment plans.

The Collingwood hospital was one of four health care projects earmarked for funding in a spring report released by Infrastructure Ontario.

The estimated cost of the new hospital is between $200 to $499 million. A request for proposals would be issued in the fall of 2023.

The location of the new hospital is still up in the air.

Simcoe Grey MPP Jim Wilson is pushing for it to be built in a new location. "While it appears the government is leaning towards redevelopment of CGMH on the existing site, we still have time to make the case for a new build on a greenfield site."

"We are going to work with the Collingwood hospital as they move through the stages of planning to ensure that improved patient care is at the centre of this significant investment," said Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott.

In a statement released Friday, hospital officials said they were pleased to be included in the province's budget. CMGH president and CEO Norah Holder expects to find out details soon but said staff are currently focused on the pandemic. "We expect to receive more details about what this announcement means for the South Georgian Bay region, but today, the hospital's focus is on wave three of the COVID-19 pandemic."

Collingwood Mayor Brian Saunderson said the past year had demonstrated how desperately the province's investment was needed. "We have a great medical team in the community, and they are providing excellent services from a very old building that's been added onto over time, so this is a wonderful opportunity to get a brand new hospital in Collingwood."

Stevenson Memorial Hospital in Alliston also has redevelopment plans. The hospital recently submitted an updated stage two proposal and is in talks with the province about the next steps. "This is great news for our region; both projects are moving forward," said Wilson.