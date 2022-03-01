Collingwood humane society embarks on $14M fundraising campaign for new facility

A humane society in Collingwood is embarking on a $14 million fundraising campaign to build a new location.

The Georgian Triangle Humane Society (GTHS) hopes to build a new facility by 2025, but it will cost $14 million.

Serving Southern Georgian Bay, GTHS has seen increased demand for its services since the start of the pandemic.

With GTHS servicing four municipalities, the facility has been unable to meet the demand.

The facility was built in the early 2000s and has the capacity to host 500 animals at a time. Last year, the facility took in 1,400 animals.

"We don't have enough space for our cats. Often they're out in the hallways," says Kelly O'Neill from GTHS. "Ideally, we need a facility where we can help the animals."

The organization also provides a confidential service for those who are experiencing difficulties feeding their pets, another service that has skyrocketed recently.

In the last year, there was a 130 per cent increase in demand for its pet food bank.

The non-profit charity provides shelter for homeless animals, adoption services and medical care for animals in need.

Those interested in donating are encouraged to do so online.