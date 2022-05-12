Collingwood man, 32, identified as victim in deadly crash

A Collingwood man has been identified as the victim of a deadly collision over the weekend.

Police say 32-year-old Michael Price was pronounced dead after his vehicle struck a hydro pole and rolled in Clearview Township Sunday night.

Huronia West OPP says emergency services responded around 9:30 p.m. to the single-vehicle crash on Concession Road 6 North, north of Sideroad 30 and 31 Nottawasaga.

Police say the victim was the only occupant in the vehicle.

Reconstructionists and OPP collision investigators closed the area for several hours to try to figure out what caused the collision.

Police ask witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage to contact Huronia West OPP at 1-888-310-1122.