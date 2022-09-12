Collingwood man accused of breaking into aquatic centre charged

A Collingwood man accused of breaking into an aquatic centre in town over the weekend faces charges.

Officers with the Collingwood and The Blue Mountain OPP detachment say the alarm sounded at the Centennial Aquatic Centre on Third Street shortly before midnight Saturday.

Police say they found a window smashed on one of the entrance doors.

While investigating the scene, officers say they found a man nearby and placed him under arrest.

The 38-year-old accused is charged with mischief, theft under $5,000, and break and enter.