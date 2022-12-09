Collingwood man faces over 20 charges in armed home invasion, warrants out for 2 others

A Collingwood man faces over 20 charges, including forcible confinement and robbery, in connection with an armed home invasion nearly 10 months ago.

South Simcoe police launched an investigation on Feb. 23 after suspects stole cash and guns from a rural property in Bradford in a brazen daytime home invasion.

They say no one was physically injured.

Police have issued warrants for the arrest of two more suspects.

In September, a 46-year-old Hamilton man was arrested and charged with over two dozen crimes concerning the home invasion.

Police have since recovered the stolen property.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Det. Const. Strilec at 905-775-3311, ext. 1059 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.