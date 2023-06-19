Collingwood man raises money for mental health on cross-country journey
CTVNews.ca Barrie Video Journalist
Catalina Gillies
A Collingwood man is raising money for mental health by biking across the country.
Braden Usher is taking part in the Ride Across Canada Expedition for Mental Health, an 8000 km journey that he started in Tofino, B.C., and will end in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador.
"This mission for me is taking on an endeavour and adversity that leans into fear and leans into discomfort for myself," Usher told CTV News. "It shows people in a very transparent and vulnerable way and documenting my mission, to be able to show people what they are capable of."
Usher has stopped in his hometown for a break this week and will depart on Wednesday for the second half of his journey.
He hopes to raise $25,000 for mental health along the way.
-
Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested in Saint JohnPolice say a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant has been arrested in Saint John, N.B.
-
Entire Niagara Catholic school board in hold and secure due to threatAll schools within the Niagara Catholic District School Board are under a hold and secure order due to an 'unverified threat.'
-
WRPS investigate theft report in CambridgeWaterloo regional police released a photo of a person they believe may be connected to reports of a theft in Cambridge.
-
Officers step in to save turtle at busy Bradford intersectionOfficers in South Simcoe were called to an unusual rescue Monday morning following a call from a concerned motorist.
-
Lockdown lifted on Manitoulin Island following reports of a shootingA community lockdown was lifted in Wiikwemkoong on Manitoulin Island on Monday morning.
-
OC Transpo expects to know in September when Line 2 LRT might launchAt Monday's light-rail subcommittee meeting, Transit Services general manager Renée Amilcar said she would not commit to a firm opening date at this time, but suggested more might be known in the fall.
-
Judge orders publication ban of evidence in Windsor murderThe judge has ordered a publication ban of evidence in a Windsor murder trial.
-
Bradford man accused of impaired driving on Highway 400 found with open bottlesA Bradford man accused of having bottles of booze readily available in his vehicle while driving along Highway 400 was arrested.
-
Outpouring of support for man who died last week at Algoma SteelAn online fundraiser for the victim of the workplace fatality at Algoma Steel in Sault Ste. Marie last week has surpassed its $50,000 goal in just three days.