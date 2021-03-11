Daniel Krieger is cashing in on his luck after winning $100,000 playing his late father's lottery numbers.

The 55-year-old Collingwood car enthusiast said he checked his Ontario 49 ticket using the OLG Lottery app. "I started shaking. I couldn't believe it," he said.

Krieger purchased the ticket at Collingwood East End Variety on Ontario Street and made sure to spend the extra buck for Encore.

He matched six out of seven Encore numbers in the exact order in the Jan. 2, 2021, draw to win and said he plans to share the wealth.

"I'm going to share with my brother and sister, and then I'm thinking about purchasing a classic car or some new furniture," he smiled.