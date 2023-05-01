Collingwood officer says farewell after decades of service
It was the end of an era for a police officer in Collingwood with decades of experience protecting the people of Ontario.
Sgt. Pauline Ottoson officially took her last 10/7 page. Provincial police posted a video of the interaction between Ottoson and an officer on the other line.
Congratulations to #OPP Sgt. Pauline Ottoson of #CwoodOPP on her retirement. Pauline, thank you for your service to the people of #Ontario. https://t.co/hzWyA2q98E— Thomas Carrique (@OPPCommissioner) May 1, 2023
"You have definitely left your mark everywhere you have been," the officer could be heard saying to Ottoson in the video. "You will not be forgotten for your contributions."
According to the social media post, Ottoson is leaving after a 30-year career.
OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique also took to social media, thanking the officer for her service to Ontarians.
-
Lightfoot's impact felt in his hometown of Orillia, Ont. as fans mourn and celebrate his lifeFans of Gordon Lightfoot are mourning his death and revelling in his life in his hometown of Orillia, Ont., after news of his passing broke Monday evening.
-
Leadership conference in Sudbury hears from world record holderWednesday in Sudbury, Scott Hammell, a four-time Guinness World record holder, escape artist and magician, was the keynote speaker at a high school leadership conference.
-
Lethbridge residents try to beat the heat amid scorching hot springWeather in Lethbridge may be hot, but there are still plenty of people who have to slather on the sunscreen and head outside for their jobs.
-
Waterloo’s Ed “Peewee Charles” Ringwald looks back on 16 years of making music with Gordon LightfootLocal musician Ed Ringwald toured with the late Gordon Lightfoot for 16 years and reflects on his memories with the Canadian music legend.
-
Indigenous leaders applaud MMIWG motion approved by ParliamentThe House of Commons is unanimously backing a motion declaring a Canada-wide emergency in regard to the deaths and disappearances of Indigenous women and girls.
-
'I think people are excited': Coronation anticipation ahead of King Charles' historic dayRoyal souvenirs are in high demand at Blimeys British Store & Gift Shop in Essex, Ont. — where royalists have been purchasing commemorative things in the days and weeks leading up to King Charles’ coronation.
-
London, Ont. risks running low on a critical asset for attracting new jobsA new report going to city council warns that ensuring local employment keeps pace during London’s population boom will require more investment in shovel-ready industrial land.
-
Review called to examine chaotic 2021 clearing of Halifax tent encampmentHalifax Board of Police Commissioners chair Becky Kent announced they will strike up a civilian review to investigate the chaotic clearing of a Halifax tent encampment on Spring Garden Road on Aug. 18, 2021.
-
Evacuation order lifted in Yellowhead CountyTwo wildfires have forced more than a thousand people from their homes west of Edmonton, but more residents learned they're allowed to go back on Wednesday.